Why Indian Tourists Are Facing Growing Scrutiny Abroad

From Vietnam to Bali and Japan, viral incidents involving Indian tourists have reignited debates around travel etiquette, civic sense and India's image overseas.

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As more Indians travel abroad than ever before, the country's presence on the global tourism map continues to grow.

But every few months, a viral video or headline reignites an uncomfortable debate.

A tourist breaks local rules. Someone creates a public nuisance. A travel incident goes viral.

Soon, the conversation shifts from one person's behaviour to the image of an entire country.

The latest example comes from Vietnam, where a video of Indian tourists performing garba on an airport tarmac sparked both praise and criticism, and once again raised questions about how travellers represent India abroad.

The Video That Put Tourist Behaviour Back In Focus

A viral video showed a group of Indian tourists performing garba on an airport tarmac in Vietnam.

Some viewed it as a celebration of Indian culture, others questioned whether an airport tarmac was the right place for it.

Among those who reacted was IPS officer Arun Bothra, Odisha's Transport Commissioner and Additional Director General of Police, CID Crime.

In a post on X, Bothra said carrying an Indian passport comes with responsibilities and warned that the actions of a few travellers can affect how millions of Indians are perceived abroad.

People whose behaviour abroad brings a bad name to the country should face some consequences. In serious cases, restrictions on foreign travel for some years can also be considered.



Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect… — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) May 31, 2026

Responding to critics, he said his concern was not about seeking validation from foreigners, but about the growing scrutiny of tourists and stricter visa rules. He pointed to Thailand as an example.

No, I am not worried about what foreigners think of uncivilised and uncouth behaviour of some of us. What worries me more is that because of such behaviour, visa rules are getting tougher for all Indians. Thailand is recent example.



I just don’t want people in host countries to… https://t.co/pqjDkPV5lh — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) May 31, 2026

When Holidays Turn Into Headlines

More recently, an Indian tourist in Japan reportedly avoided formal charges after being caught shoplifting from a store and receiving a warning.

In Bali, a viral video showed resort staff allegedly recovering hotel property, including pool towels, a hair dryer, cutlery and a robe, from the luggage of departing Indian tourists.

While these incidents involve only a small number of travellers, they often attract outsized attention and shape public perceptions far beyond the people involved.

ALSO READ: Indian Tourists Caught With Hotel Items In Bali Resort Incident

The Same Concerns Exist At Home

The issue is not limited to international travel.

Across India's most popular destinations, local communities have increasingly raised concerns about how some tourists behave.

Some recent examples include:

Goa: Police launched action against domestic tourists accused of harassing foreign visitors, particularly women, for photographs and selfies without consent. Some were also accused of secretly taking pictures and videos.

Uttar Pradesh: Authorities fined safari vehicles after tourists allegedly violated wildlife rules. Officials said some vehicles drove off designated routes, created disturbances and, in one case, surrounded a tiger from both sides of a bridge. Another group reportedly stepped out of a vehicle despite regulations prohibiting it.

Himachal Pradesh: Sissu village temporarily restricted tourist activity during a local festival period after complaints of littering, noise pollution, public drinking and disruptive conduct. Viral videos showing tourists dancing shirtless in snow-covered areas added to local frustration.

These incidents may appear unrelated, but they share a common thread.

They all involve visitors treating a destination as a backdrop for entertainment rather than a place with its own people, culture, environment and rules.

The Civic Sense Question

Tourism supports millions of jobs and contributes significantly to India's economy.

But it also relies on trust between visitors and local communities.

The issue is not that Indians are travelling more.

It is that a handful of incidents continue to attract attention and shape perceptions.

Most Indian tourists respect local cultures and follow the rules.

Unfortunately, good behaviour rarely goes viral.

That is why Arun Bothra's comments struck a chord.

His warning was not really about one garba performance in Vietnam.

It was about a larger question: as more Indians travel the world, what impression do they leave behind?

ALSO READ: India’s Tourism Nightmare: Why “Zero Civic Sense” Is Becoming a Real Problem

