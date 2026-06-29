Gaurav Khanna And Akanksha Chamola: From Love At First Sight To Divorce Announcement

From love at first sight to living separately and divorce, here's the complete story of Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's relationship.

Gaurav Khanna, best known for his television performances and his Bigg Boss 19 win, has often made headlines for both his career and personal life.

For years, his marriage to fellow actor Akanksha Chamola was considered one of television's strongest relationships.

However, after Akanksha revealed that the couple are getting a divorce after living separately for nearly a year, fans began looking back at the journey they shared.

Here's a look at their relationship timeline.

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Love At First Sight

Gaurav and Akanksha didn't meet on a television set.

The two were introduced through mutual friends. According to both actors, Gaurav fell in love almost instantly, while Akanksha took a little longer to be convinced.

They have often shared that Gaurav made the first move, while Akanksha approached the relationship more practically.

Over time, they grew closer and decided to take the relationship seriously.

Despite a nine-year age gap, they bonded over shared values, humour and a similar outlook on life.

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Marriage On Their Own Terms

After dating for several years, the couple got married in November 2016.

As they continued working in television, they frequently spoke about respecting each other's careers.

Their candid interviews and playful chemistry made them a fan-favourite couple.

Gaurav and Akanksha also openly described themselves as a DINK (Double Income, No Kids) couple.

Gaurav said the decision not to have children was mutual and that he fully respected Akanksha's views. He also said that loving children does not necessarily mean wanting to become a parent.

Akanksha shared a similar perspective.

"Having a baby isn't as easy as making halwa," she once said, adding that parenthood requires emotional, physical and financial readiness, and should never be a decision made because of social pressure.

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Living Separately Before Parting Ways

On Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav had been living separately for the past year and are getting a divorce.

"Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public," she said.

She added that there is no bitterness between them.

"Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other."

Akanksha also revealed that their families had hoped they would reconcile, but that never happened.

Looking ahead, she said she isn't ready to fall in love again anytime soon.

"I don't want to fall in love so soon. I want to enjoy my freedom," she said, adding that after spending nearly a decade in the relationship and marrying at the age of 24, she now wants to explore life on her own.

Although their marriage has come to an end, both have maintained that they continue to respect each other and remain on cordial terms.

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