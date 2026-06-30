What Is Mounjaro? Why India's Weight-Loss Injection Is Trending Among Brides Amid Fake Drug Cases

Mounjaro, a prescription drug for type 2 diabetes and obesity, is increasingly being used for weight loss in India. Here's why it is trending among brides and how fake injections in Gurgaon have raised safety concerns.

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A prescription medicine used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity has become the centre of two very different stories in India.

While Mounjaro is increasingly being used by people seeking rapid weight loss, including some brides ahead of their weddings, authorities are also investigating the sale of counterfeit versions of the drug in Gurgaon.

Police and courts are dealing with a fake drug racket involving counterfeit versions of Mounjaro, a prescription medicine now widely used in India’s weight-loss space.

In one case, a Gurugram court denied bail to a man accused of making fake versions of the drug, highlighting how quickly the illegal market is expanding.

At the same time, clinics and black-market sellers are cashing in on rising demand for weight-loss injections, often targeting young adults preparing for weddings.

What Exactly Is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro contains the active ingredient tirzepatide. It mimics two naturally occurring hormones, GIP and GLP-1, helping regulate blood sugar, slow stomach emptying and reduce appetite. It is approved for treating type 2 diabetes and is also prescribed for obesity or overweight in eligible patients under medical supervision.

It is not approved as a cosmetic treatment for weight loss and should only be used when prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional.

The drug belongs to a new class of medicines that have also seen global attention for weight management, alongside treatments like Ozempic. However, doctors stress that it must be used under strict medical supervision.

Why Brides Are Suddenly Asking for It

In India, weight-loss injections are now entering the wedding economy.

A Reuters report found that several wellness clinics have begun marketing weight-loss injections as part of pre-wedding transformation packages, alongside nutrition counselling and fitness programmes. Doctors interviewed by Reuters also reported a sharp rise in enquiries from brides and grooms ahead of their weddings.

Some clinics are bundling injections with diet plans and workout schedules, pitching them as fast-track transformation plans for weddings.

Reports from medical practitioners show how demand is shifting:

Clinics are adding weight-loss injections to pre-wedding packages

Doctors report increasing enquiries from brides and grooms

Delhi bariatric surgeon Dr. Rajat Goel told Reuters that more than 20% of recent obesity injection enquiries came from brides-to-be

Some users say they felt pressure to look a certain way during marriage talks

One Mumbai-based bride told Reuters she lost around 10 kg before her wedding after using Mounjaro under medical supervision

This trend is not limited to India. Globally, similar drugs are being used off-label for weight loss, often outside approved medical guidance.

Gurgaon Fake Drug Section

As demand grows, the illegal market is expanding fast.

Gurugram Police have arrested a man accused of manufacturing and distributing counterfeit Mounjaro injections. Investigators allege the fake products were supplied through illegal channels, including attempts to sell them in Delhi's Bhagirath Palace wholesale medicine market. The investigation is continuing.

Investigators found he also ran an unapproved brand called “Toneup” and allegedly disguised it as a Japanese-origin product to make it seem legitimate.

The racket appears multi-state, with fake stock traced beyond Gurgaon to cities like Hyderabad.

Counterfeit medicines may contain incorrect ingredients, wrong dosages or contaminants, making them potentially dangerous. Unlike genuine prescription medicines, they are produced outside regulated manufacturing systems.

Why Doctors Are Sounding the Alarm

Doctors are warning that injections like Mounjaro are not designed for appearance-based weight loss.

According to Reuters, medical professionals stress that:

These are prescription-only drugs

They are meant for obesity or overweight accompanied by weight-related medical conditions

They should only be used under clinical supervision

Dr. Swati Pradhan, founder of the obesity and metabolic wellness clinic Live Light, has also pointed out that such drugs are prescribed only when medically necessary, not for cosmetic goals.

According to BBC reporting, India's anti-obesity drug market has grown rapidly in recent years and is expected to expand further as demand for GLP-1 medicines increases.

The Bigger Picture: Pressure, Weddings, and Weight Loss

India’s NFHS (2019–21) shows nearly 1 in 4 adults is overweight or obese. This reality is now intersecting with intense social pressure around weddings. In arranged marriage settings especially, appearance expectations often become part of the conversation.

This pressure is pushing some young adults towards rapid weight-loss solutions like prescription weight-loss injections, which doctors say are only for medical use under supervision.

Fake Mounjaro injections add further risk, turning a “quick fix” into a health hazard due to unregulated products.

Overall, weight-loss drugs are reshaping conversations around weddings and body image, but also exposing the overlap of medical need, social pressure, and illegal supply chains.