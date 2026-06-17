Dehradun NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents

A 23-year-old NEET aspirant in Dehradun allegedly died by suicide after years of preparing for the medical entrance exam. Police recovered a note addressed to her parents.

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A 23-year-old woman in Dehradun allegedly died by suicide after reportedly struggling with repeated attempts to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), police said.

The woman was found dead in her room at a house in Chandramani Colony under the Patel Nagar area of Dehradun on Tuesday. Police officials reached the scene after being informed and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

According to investigators, a handwritten note recovered from the room carried a brief message for her parents: "Mummy-Papa, I love you."

Police said the woman had been preparing for the NEET examination for a long time and hoped to pursue a career in medicine.

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and are awaiting the post-mortem report as part of the investigation.

The incident comes amid ongoing discussions around the pressures associated with competitive entrance examinations in India, where lakhs of students compete each year for a limited number of medical college seats.

Police have not disclosed further details about the contents of the note. The investigation is ongoing.

Need Help? You're Not Alone

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional distress, thoughts of self-harm, or suicidal feelings, please seek help immediately. Support is available.

Tele-MANAS (Government of India)

24x7 free mental health helpline

Call: 14416 or 1-800-891-4416

The service offers confidential support in multiple Indian languages and can assist with exam stress, anxiety, depression, relationship issues and other mental health concerns.

In an emergency, contact your local emergency services or visit the nearest hospital.