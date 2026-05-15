Who Is Shubham Khairnar? The Man Behind The NEET UG Paper Leak

NEET UG 2026 paper leak probe: What investigators found, how the alleged Telegram network operated, and why a Nashik man was arrested.

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NEET UG 2026 comes amid a long history of exam paper leak controversies in India.

Major exams such as NEET, SSC, and state-level tests have repeatedly faced allegations of question paper breaches over the past decade.

Cases like the 2013 Vyapam scam and other recruitment exam leak incidents highlight ongoing concerns around exam integrity in India’s testing system.

The latest case involves an alleged multi-state, network-based leak that circulated ahead of the exam.

It reportedly moved through digital channels, including Telegram-based groups.

The Man Behind The Leak

Shubham Khairnar, a man in his early 30s from Nashik, was arrested on 12 May 2026 for allegedly being part of the NEET UG 2026 paper leak network.

NDTV reported that he accessed the paper before the exam and circulated it through Telegram groups used for encrypted communication.

According to The Indian Express, Shubham ran a counselling business in Nashik and used the title “Dr” despite not completing his BAMS degree after enrolling in a course in Bhopal in 2021.

The investigators found WhatsApp chats in which he allegedly promised candidates scores between 500 and 600 marks.

The Money Trail Behind The Leak

NDTV reported that the accused allegedly bought the question paper for around Rs. 10 lakh and resold it at Rs. 15 lakh.

On 13 May 2026 the paper was allegedly split into multiple sets and sold further, increasing profits at each stage of circulation.

Telegram was used as the main coordination platform for communication and distribution.

How The Network Operated

A Firstpost explainer describes the case as part of a multi-state network spanning regions including Nashik and Haryana.

Investigators are mapping how the paper moved through digital chats and payment transfers before reaching buyers.

The probe is also focusing on identifying the full chain of intermediaries involved in the circulation.

What Action Is Being Taken

Police have detained the accused and are expanding the investigation, according to the Times of India.

Authorities are currently:

Tracking Telegram chat records

Examining financial transactions linked to the accused

Mapping interstate connections in the network

Investigating possible security lapses in the exam system

More arrests are expected as the probe continues.

Why These Cases Keep Happening

NEET UG remains one of India’s most competitive exams, and even alleged leaks can impact student confidence.

This case highlights how exam security challenges now extend beyond physical control to digital networks across platforms and states.

Paper leak cases often involve high exam pressure, digital anonymity tools, and organised resale networks.