Woman Dies in Brazil Rope-Jumping Tragedy as Nurse Reveals Victim Was Alive After Fall

A 21-year-old woman died in a Brazil bungee jump tragedy after authorities said her safety equipment was not properly secured. An off-duty nurse says she spoke to the victim after the 130-foot fall as three instructors face charges.

A 21-year-old woman died after falling from a bridge during a rope-jumping activity in Brazil after her safety equipment was allegedly not properly secured, according to authorities in São Paulo state.

The fatal incident took place Saturday at the popular Skeleton Bridge Trail in Limeira, a city in southeastern Brazil. Investigators say Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas fell approximately 130 feet after instructors launched her in an airplane-style jump without ensuring she was correctly attached to the safety system.

Maria Eduarda, 21, was identified by authorities as the victim in the tragedy that has sparked renewed scrutiny over safety practices in extreme sports activities.

Video of Brazil Rope-Jumping Incident Circulates Online

Videos widely shared on social media appear to show Maria standing at the edge of the bridge wearing a helmet and preparing for the jump. Moments later, three instructors can be seen launching her from the platform.

The footage appears to suggest that she was not connected to the safety rope before the jump.

Authorities have not officially authenticated every version of the video circulating online. However, officials confirmed that the safety equipment involved in the activity had not been properly fixed.

"According to the police report, at the time of the jump, the safety equipment was not properly secured," the São Paulo Governor's Office said in a statement.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and attempted to save Maria, but she later died from her injuries.

Nurse Says Victim Was Still Alive After the Fall

In a heartbreaking development, an off-duty nurse who rushed to help said Maria was still alive when rescuers reached her after the fall.

Rayza Dias said she made her way down the steep terrain near the Skeleton Bridge Trail moments after witnessing the incident unfold.

"I even talked to her," Dias said in an interview with Brazilian television. "I have a habit of joking and saying, 'Nobody dies on my shift.' And I told her, 'Duda, nobody dies on my shift.' Even though I wasn't on my shift there."

Dias said she injured her hands while trying to reach the victim. According to her account, Maria initially responded as emergency efforts began.

Despite attempts to save her, the 21-year-old later succumbed to her injuries.

The nurse's testimony has fueled renewed questions about safety standards and oversight in extreme sports activities.

Three Men Arrested in Connection With the Death

Six individuals were initially taken to a police station in Limeira for questioning following the incident.

After reviewing preliminary evidence, investigators arrested three men aged 27, 32 and 42.

Brazilian authorities said the suspects were detained on allegations of homicide with eventual intent, a legal classification used when someone engages in conduct that carries an obvious risk of death despite not intending to kill.

Officials have not released the identities of the men.

Investigators are continuing to examine whether proper safety checks were conducted before the jump and whether additional people or organizations could face legal consequences.

Questions Remain About How the Safety Failure Happened

Authorities have not yet explained how the apparent lapse occurred during what should have been a routine pre-jump procedure.

Rope-jumping operators typically follow multiple layers of safety verification before participants leave the platform. These measures often include equipment inspections, harness checks and verbal confirmation between instructors.

Investigators are expected to determine whether human error, negligence or violations of safety protocols contributed to the tragedy.

Spotlight on Adventure Tourism Safety

The incident has renewed concerns about safety standards in adventure tourism activities, particularly those involving high-risk attractions.

Experts say that while rope jumping is generally considered safe when operated under strict protocols, even a single breakdown in procedure can have catastrophic consequences.

As the investigation continues, authorities in Brazil are working to establish exactly how a young woman seeking an adrenaline-filled experience lost her life in an accident investigators are examining for possible negligence.

The case has drawn widespread attention both inside Brazil and internationally, with many people calling for stricter oversight and accountability within the adventure sports industry.