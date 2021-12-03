back

Meet The Girl Breaking Disability Stereotypes

She’s a poet, dancer, self-published author, and a disability activist. A little assistance from Amazon Alexa India makes her more independent. Welcome to Vinayana Khurana’s world. #IDPWD #JustAsk #GetSmartWithAlexa This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

03/12/2021 3:27 AM
  • 35.9K
  • 22

21 comments

  • Vinayana K.
    2 hours

    Thank you so much 😍😍

  • Arun K.
    5 hours

    Hats off to you Never give up God always compensate you with lots of strength and ability to win people with your smile 😊 God Bless you and your family

  • Imraan K.
    8 hours

    Salute to your strugling journey and achivements Blessings and love 🤍

  • Pravin S.
    8 hours

    Your determination & strength are the source of hope to humanity. Greetings to you dear Vinayana from Mauritius. 🙏👍🇲🇺

  • Suresh T.
    8 hours

    Vinayana... U are a Super Girl...

  • Abhi S.
    9 hours

    Autism......

  • Obaidullah I.
    9 hours

    Allah bless you sister

  • Gregory H.
    9 hours

  • Mel T.
    12 hours

    May God bless and be with her at every point in her life always with her. Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸

  • Hervé F.
    13 hours

    My support to her. May she stays strong and blessed

  • Sumit M.
    14 hours

    ❤❤

  • Moumita S.
    14 hours

    Strong girl.carry on❣️

  • Rajendra G.
    15 hours

    Always be happy, God bless

  • Dahda N.
    15 hours

    What a warrior ✨✨✨💫

  • Mohammad F.
    15 hours

    Thanks brut for sharing this

  • Prajith N.
    16 hours

    I'm really lucky to be even alive

  • Amit R.
    16 hours

    ye dekh....mereko boht khusi hua dekh ke ye

  • Qadeer J.
    16 hours

    More Power to you lady...❤❤

  • Faisal Z.
    16 hours

    Bravo

  • Rashmi T.
    16 hours

    Vinayana, you are a true inspiration for everyone around. I dont think you are someone with disability, I think you have "Special Ability" to make this world more Positive and Beautiful.. 🤗🤗

