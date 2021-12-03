back
Meet The Girl Breaking Disability Stereotypes
She’s a poet, dancer, self-published author, and a disability activist. A little assistance from Amazon Alexa India makes her more independent. Welcome to Vinayana Khurana’s world. #IDPWD #JustAsk #GetSmartWithAlexa This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
03/12/2021 3:27 AM
- 35.9K
- 475
- 22
21 comments
Vinayana K.2 hours
Thank you so much 😍😍
Arun K.5 hours
Hats off to you Never give up God always compensate you with lots of strength and ability to win people with your smile 😊 God Bless you and your family
Imraan K.8 hours
Salute to your strugling journey and achivements Blessings and love 🤍
Pravin S.8 hours
Your determination & strength are the source of hope to humanity. Greetings to you dear Vinayana from Mauritius. 🙏👍🇲🇺
Suresh T.8 hours
Vinayana... U are a Super Girl...
Abhi S.9 hours
Autism......
Obaidullah I.9 hours
Allah bless you sister
Gregory H.9 hours
Hello everyone Promo promo promo will all know Christmas 🎄 is at the door.If you are from India you can start earning huge amount of money online in just few days all you need to do is to click on the username to know more about it 👇👇👇👇👇 A word is a enough for the wise
Mel T.12 hours
May God bless and be with her at every point in her life always with her. Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸
Hervé F.13 hours
My support to her. May she stays strong and blessed
Sumit M.14 hours
❤❤
Moumita S.14 hours
Strong girl.carry on❣️
Rajendra G.15 hours
Always be happy, God bless
Dahda N.15 hours
What a warrior ✨✨✨💫
Mohammad F.15 hours
Thanks brut for sharing this
Prajith N.16 hours
I'm really lucky to be even alive
Amit R.16 hours
ye dekh....mereko boht khusi hua dekh ke ye
Qadeer J.16 hours
More Power to you lady...❤❤
Faisal Z.16 hours
Bravo
Rashmi T.16 hours
Vinayana, you are a true inspiration for everyone around. I dont think you are someone with disability, I think you have "Special Ability" to make this world more Positive and Beautiful.. 🤗🤗