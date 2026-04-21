India
Society

“They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.”

“They say they want a Hindu maid..." “They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.” From discrimination to poor working conditions, domestic workers in Noida are speaking out about the treatment they face in high-rise societies. In this 2023 documentary, Brut spoke to domestic helps about the realities they deal with every day.
Published on
21
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Hidden camera found inside women’s washroom of a hospital
Hidden camera found inside women’s washroom of a hospital
To be continued
Hidden camera found inside women’s washroom of a hospital
Hidden camera found inside women’s washroom of a hospital
India
Society

“They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.”

“They say they want a Hindu maid..." “They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.” From discrimination to poor working conditions, domestic workers in Noida are speaking out about the treatment they face in high-rise societies. In this 2023 documentary, Brut spoke to domestic helps about the realities they deal with every day.
Publié le
21
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Hidden camera found inside women’s washroom of a hospital
À suivre
Hidden camera found inside women’s washroom of a hospital

On the same topic

hidden-camera-found-inside-women-s-washroom-of-a-hospital
Hidden camera found inside women’s washroom of a hospital
mamata-banerjee-seen-performing-traditional-dance-in-west-bengal
Mamata Banerjee seen performing traditional dance in West Bengal
clash-between-two-sikh-groups-in-germany
Clash between two Sikh groups in Germany
horror-restaurant-sparks-online-debate
Horror restaurant sparks online debate
indian-tourist-faces-racist-remarks-in-thailand
Indian tourist faces racist remarks in Thailand
mid-air-scare-for-passengers-on-hubballi-bound-flight
Mid-air scare for passengers on Hubballi bound flight

To learn more

No items found.