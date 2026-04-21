“They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.”

“They say they want a Hindu maid..." “They give chicken to dogs in front of us, but don’t even offer us water.” From discrimination to poor working conditions, domestic workers in Noida are speaking out about the treatment they face in high-rise societies. In this 2023 documentary, Brut spoke to domestic helps about the realities they deal with every day.