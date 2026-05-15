Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif makes her Cannes Film Festival debut

Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif made her debut in a sleek all-black Chanel look as she walked the red carpet at the #Cannes2026. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Soha Ali Khan on Raising Kids the New-Age Way
Soha Ali Khan on Raising Kids the New-Age Way
To be continued
Soha Ali Khan on Raising Kids the New-Age Way
Soha Ali Khan on Raising Kids the New-Age Way
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif makes her Cannes Film Festival debut

Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif made her debut in a sleek all-black Chanel look as she walked the red carpet at the #Cannes2026. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Soha Ali Khan on Raising Kids the New-Age Way
À suivre
Soha Ali Khan on Raising Kids the New-Age Way

On the same topic

soha-ali-khan-on-raising-kids-the-new-age-way
Soha Ali Khan on Raising Kids the New-Age Way
sanjeev-kapoor-on-indian-kitchens
Sanjeev Kapoor on Indian kitchens
saif-ali-khan-plays-cop
Saif Ali Khan plays cop
annu-kapoor-on-dark-reality-of-film-industry
Annu Kapoor on dark reality of film industry
i-am-blushing-d-anish-pandor-aka-dhurandhar-s-uzair-baloch
"I am blushing..." D anish Pandor aka Dhurandhar’s Uzair Baloch
jackky-bhagnani-s-situationship-remark-got-a-playful-response-from-rakul-preet-singh
Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.

To learn more

No items found.