Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif makes her Cannes Film Festival debut

Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif made her debut in a sleek all-black Chanel look as she walked the red carpet at the #Cannes2026. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from 12 May to 23 May. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut