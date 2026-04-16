Alia Bhatt on being a worried mother
“I am always worried if I am a good mother to Raha.” In a conversation with Sadhguru, Alia Bhatt opened up about the invisible weight of motherhood, and the worrying journey of raising her daughter.
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Alia Bhatt on being a worried mother
“I am always worried if I am a good mother to Raha.” In a conversation with Sadhguru, Alia Bhatt opened up about the invisible weight of motherhood, and the worrying journey of raising her daughter.
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