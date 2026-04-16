Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Alia Bhatt on being a worried mother

“I am always worried if I am a good mother to Raha.” In a conversation with Sadhguru, Alia Bhatt opened up about the invisible weight of motherhood, and the worrying journey of raising her daughter.
Published on
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Asha Bhosle recalls moments from the past and the legacy of ‘Dum Maro Dum’
Asha Bhosle recalls moments from the past and the legacy of ‘Dum Maro Dum’
To be continued
Asha Bhosle recalls moments from the past and the legacy of ‘Dum Maro Dum’
Asha Bhosle recalls moments from the past and the legacy of ‘Dum Maro Dum’
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Alia Bhatt on being a worried mother

“I am always worried if I am a good mother to Raha.” In a conversation with Sadhguru, Alia Bhatt opened up about the invisible weight of motherhood, and the worrying journey of raising her daughter.
Publié le
16
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Asha Bhosle recalls moments from the past and the legacy of ‘Dum Maro Dum’
À suivre
Asha Bhosle recalls moments from the past and the legacy of ‘Dum Maro Dum’

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