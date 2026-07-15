Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Fatwa issued against Aamir Khan over his third marriage to non-Muslim woman

Aamir Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt drew criticism from a Muslim cleric and political leaders, with the actor rejecting such allegations and said that his family had always embraced interfaith relationships.
Published on
15
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Brut attends The Odyssey premiere
Brut attends The Odyssey premiere
To be continued
Brut attends The Odyssey premiere
Brut attends The Odyssey premiere
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Fatwa issued against Aamir Khan over his third marriage to non-Muslim woman

Aamir Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt drew criticism from a Muslim cleric and political leaders, with the actor rejecting such allegations and said that his family had always embraced interfaith relationships.
Publié le
15
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Brut attends The Odyssey premiere
À suivre
Brut attends The Odyssey premiere

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