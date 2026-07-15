Fatwa issued against Aamir Khan over his third marriage to non-Muslim woman
Aamir Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt drew criticism from a Muslim cleric and political leaders, with the actor rejecting such allegations and said that his family had always embraced interfaith relationships.
/
/
Fatwa issued against Aamir Khan over his third marriage to non-Muslim woman
Aamir Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt drew criticism from a Muslim cleric and political leaders, with the actor rejecting such allegations and said that his family had always embraced interfaith relationships.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.