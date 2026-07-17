Actor Aamir Khan has dismissed the long-held belief that his iconic character Rancho (Phunsukh Wangdu) from 3 Idiots was based on engineer and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk. Speaking during a session at the London Indian Film Festival, Aamir said that neither he nor the film's writers knew Wangchuk when Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 film was being made. "That's a Misconception" Responding to an audience member who suggested that 3 Idiots had been inspired by Wangchuk, Aamir said: "No. That's not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at the time when we were doing the film 3 Idiots." He also jokingly referred to actor Omi Vaidya's recent video supporting Wangchuk, saying, "Chatur was wrong." Writers Didn't Know Sonam Wangchuk Either Aamir added that writers Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi were also unaware of Wangchuk while developing the film. He stressed that respecting Wangchuk's work does not depend on whether the character was based on him, noting that Wangchuk himself has previously clarified that Phunsukh Wangdu was not modelled on him. What Sonam Wangchuk Had Said Earlier Years earlier, Sonam Wangchuk had said that he was never approached by the filmmakers despite people drawing similarities between his life and Rancho. He recalled meeting Aamir Khan before the film's release and later being surprised when people congratulated him, believing 3 Idiots was based on his life. Wangchuk also said he wrote to the filmmakers but never received a response. Aamir on Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Aamir also expressed concern over Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike, saying: "I think all of us are very concerned for his health and life. We hope that he ends his fast." Wangchuk is currently on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.