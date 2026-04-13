Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Asha Bhosle recalls moments from the past and the legacy of ‘Dum Maro Dum’

Asha Bhosle looks back at the story behind Dum Maro Dum, a song that still lives on across generations. More than 50 years later, audiences continue to sing it with her, showing its timeless appeal. From S. D. Burman’s advice on never leaving folk roots, to Mohammed Rafi’s gentle discipline, the unpredictable genius of Kishore Kumar, and Dev Anand’s effortless charm and belief in her talent, Asha Bhosle shared rare, heartfelt, and sometimes hilarious moments from the recording studio. She passed away at the age of 92. :studio_microphone::sparkles:
Published on
13
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Tara Sutaria on betrayal in love
Tara Sutaria on betrayal in love
To be continued
Tara Sutaria on betrayal in love
Tara Sutaria on betrayal in love
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Asha Bhosle recalls moments from the past and the legacy of ‘Dum Maro Dum’

Asha Bhosle looks back at the story behind Dum Maro Dum, a song that still lives on across generations. More than 50 years later, audiences continue to sing it with her, showing its timeless appeal. From S. D. Burman’s advice on never leaving folk roots, to Mohammed Rafi’s gentle discipline, the unpredictable genius of Kishore Kumar, and Dev Anand’s effortless charm and belief in her talent, Asha Bhosle shared rare, heartfelt, and sometimes hilarious moments from the recording studio. She passed away at the age of 92. :studio_microphone::sparkles:
Publié le
13
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Tara Sutaria on betrayal in love
À suivre
Tara Sutaria on betrayal in love

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