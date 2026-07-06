Arjun Kapoor was the happiest person in the room after sister Anshula Kapoor's kaleera fell on him

Arjun Kapoor was the happiest person in the room after sister Anshula Kapoor's kaleera fell on him during her chooda ceremony. She joked on Instagram that she had never seen anyone so "committed" to being chosen by a kaleera. As family and friends, including Khushi Kapoor and Orry, looked on, Arjun's reaction stole the spotlight. According to tradition, if a kaleera falls on someone's head during the ceremony, it is believed that the person could be the next to tie the knot. Brut Moments brings you heartwarming stories we come across, because some moments deserve to be shared.