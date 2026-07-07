Inside Anshula Kapoor's house | Brut Sauce

From childhood memories over ice cream with her mother to navigating grief, learning to put herself first, and finding joy in building Lego sets, Anshula Kapoor opens up like never before. She talks about life after loss, living alone, her love for movies, Taylor Swift prep, Gen Z slang, and why prioritising herself no longer feels selfish. Watch the full conversation for an honest, heartfelt glimpse into the person behind the headlines. 💛