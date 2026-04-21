From capital to history, why Bengal lost its crown

With the melodies of Rabindranath Tagore echoing through its soul, this land breathes music in every corner. With the Ganga flowing alongside, the chime of Kali temple bells, the yellow taxis, and the slow-moving trams illuminate streets that carry centuries of culture. Here, ilish and prawns may spark endless debates at the dining table, yet a piece of kora paker sandesh always brings harmony to the palate. From cinema and literature to art and tradition, creativity has shaped its identity. This is West Bengal, where culture is not preserved, it is lived.