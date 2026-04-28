"I am blushing..." D anish Pandor aka Dhurandhar’s Uzair Baloch
Why everyone is calling Danish Pandor the “Pookie Gangster” from Dhurandhar? He revealed how playing Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar made him an instant fan favourite in an exclusive interview with Brut. 🔥
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"I am blushing..." D anish Pandor aka Dhurandhar’s Uzair Baloch
Why everyone is calling Danish Pandor the “Pookie Gangster” from Dhurandhar? He revealed how playing Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar made him an instant fan favourite in an exclusive interview with Brut. 🔥
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