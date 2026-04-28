Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

"I am blushing..." D anish Pandor aka Dhurandhar’s Uzair Baloch

Why everyone is calling Danish Pandor the “Pookie Gangster” from Dhurandhar? He revealed how playing Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar made him an instant fan favourite in an exclusive interview with Brut. 🔥
Published on
28
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.
Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.
To be continued
Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.
Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

"I am blushing..." D anish Pandor aka Dhurandhar’s Uzair Baloch

Why everyone is calling Danish Pandor the “Pookie Gangster” from Dhurandhar? He revealed how playing Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar made him an instant fan favourite in an exclusive interview with Brut. 🔥
Publié le
28
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.
À suivre
Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.

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