Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.

Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh. Recently, in a conversation with Zingabad, Jackky Bhagnani said, “Rakul Preet Singh and I are married, but we’re in a situationship. Of course, we are exclusive to each other—that’s why we’re married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.” He also spoke about having complete transparency in their marriage, adding that he answers calls from ex-girlfriends on speakerphone with Rakul present.