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Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.

Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh. Recently, in a conversation with Zingabad, Jackky Bhagnani said, “Rakul Preet Singh and I are married, but we’re in a situationship. Of course, we are exclusive to each other—that’s why we’re married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.” He also spoke about having complete transparency in their marriage, adding that he answers calls from ex-girlfriends on speakerphone with Rakul present.
Published on
27
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
"Rahul was a martyr..."
"Rahul was a martyr..."
To be continued
"Rahul was a martyr..."
"Rahul was a martyr..."
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh.

Jackky Bhagnani’s “situationship” remark got a playful response from Rakul Preet Singh. Recently, in a conversation with Zingabad, Jackky Bhagnani said, “Rakul Preet Singh and I are married, but we’re in a situationship. Of course, we are exclusive to each other—that’s why we’re married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.” He also spoke about having complete transparency in their marriage, adding that he answers calls from ex-girlfriends on speakerphone with Rakul present.
Publié le
27
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
"Rahul was a martyr..."
À suivre
"Rahul was a martyr..."

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