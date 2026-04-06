Rahul Banerjee Death Update
“Justice for Rahul,” echoes across the Bengali film industry. Following Rahul Banerjee’s death, the industry has called an indefinite strike, demanding a fair and thorough investigation. His wife, Priyanka Sarkar, has filed an FIR. Authorities are investigating the case.
/
/
Rahul Banerjee Death Update
“Justice for Rahul,” echoes across the Bengali film industry. Following Rahul Banerjee’s death, the industry has called an indefinite strike, demanding a fair and thorough investigation. His wife, Priyanka Sarkar, has filed an FIR. Authorities are investigating the case.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.