Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Sona Mohapatra Defends Alia

Don't compare Alia to Zakir Khan: Sona Mohapatra explains how it is to perform for a "dead" audience Singer Sona Mohapatra gave her perspective on performing in a room with a non-receptive audience while defending Alia Bhatt's attempt to host the Chetak Screen Awards.
Published on
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
The story of Udaybir Sandhu
The story of Udaybir Sandhu
To be continued
The story of Udaybir Sandhu
The story of Udaybir Sandhu
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Sona Mohapatra Defends Alia

Don't compare Alia to Zakir Khan: Sona Mohapatra explains how it is to perform for a "dead" audience Singer Sona Mohapatra gave her perspective on performing in a room with a non-receptive audience while defending Alia Bhatt's attempt to host the Chetak Screen Awards.
Publié le
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
The story of Udaybir Sandhu
À suivre
The story of Udaybir Sandhu

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