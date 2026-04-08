Sona Mohapatra Defends Alia
Don't compare Alia to Zakir Khan: Sona Mohapatra explains how it is to perform for a "dead" audience Singer Sona Mohapatra gave her perspective on performing in a room with a non-receptive audience while defending Alia Bhatt's attempt to host the Chetak Screen Awards.
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Sona Mohapatra Defends Alia
Don't compare Alia to Zakir Khan: Sona Mohapatra explains how it is to perform for a "dead" audience Singer Sona Mohapatra gave her perspective on performing in a room with a non-receptive audience while defending Alia Bhatt's attempt to host the Chetak Screen Awards.
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