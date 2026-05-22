Jasmine Sandlas pauses concert after barricade collapse
“Yaar Naa Miley” singer Jasmine Sandlas apologised to the audience at her Dehradun concert after a barricade collapse triggered panic at the venue. As of publishing, the event organisers had not issued a statement on the incident.
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Jasmine Sandlas pauses concert after barricade collapse
“Yaar Naa Miley” singer Jasmine Sandlas apologised to the audience at her Dehradun concert after a barricade collapse triggered panic at the venue. As of publishing, the event organisers had not issued a statement on the incident.
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