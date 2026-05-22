Culture & Lifestyle
Music

Jasmine Sandlas pauses concert after barricade collapse

“Yaar Naa Miley” singer Jasmine Sandlas apologised to the audience at her Dehradun concert after a barricade collapse triggered panic at the venue. As of publishing, the event organisers had not issued a statement on the incident.
Published on
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Pasoori artist detained
Pasoori artist detained
To be continued
Pasoori artist detained
Pasoori artist detained
Culture & Lifestyle
Music

Jasmine Sandlas pauses concert after barricade collapse

“Yaar Naa Miley” singer Jasmine Sandlas apologised to the audience at her Dehradun concert after a barricade collapse triggered panic at the venue. As of publishing, the event organisers had not issued a statement on the incident.
Publié le
22
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Pasoori artist detained
À suivre
Pasoori artist detained

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