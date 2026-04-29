Culture & Lifestyle
Music

the story of Rabindranath Biswas aka Gaan Dadu

He spent 50 years caring for his family, then after a kidney disease and retirement, he rediscovered his passion for music and started singing again. This is the story of Rabindranath Biswas aka Gaan Dadu. #HumanStories #MusicHasNoAge #RabindranathBiswas #gaandadu
Published on
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Sonu Nigam fan encounter
Sonu Nigam fan encounter
To be continued
Sonu Nigam fan encounter
Sonu Nigam fan encounter
Culture & Lifestyle
Music

the story of Rabindranath Biswas aka Gaan Dadu

He spent 50 years caring for his family, then after a kidney disease and retirement, he rediscovered his passion for music and started singing again. This is the story of Rabindranath Biswas aka Gaan Dadu. #HumanStories #MusicHasNoAge #RabindranathBiswas #gaandadu
Publié le
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Sonu Nigam fan encounter
À suivre
Sonu Nigam fan encounter

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