the story of Rabindranath Biswas aka Gaan Dadu

He spent 50 years caring for his family, then after a kidney disease and retirement, he rediscovered his passion for music and started singing again. This is the story of Rabindranath Biswas aka Gaan Dadu. #HumanStories #MusicHasNoAge #RabindranathBiswas #gaandadu