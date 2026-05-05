Culture & Lifestyle
Music

The story of Diljit Dosanjh

He recently made Jimmy Fallon perform bhangra with him. He is first Punjabi artist to rock Coachella. He is a global sensation redefining culture, and taking Punjabi songs to a global stage. This is the story of Diljit Dosanjh.
Published on
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The story of Prajwal Jadhao
The story of Prajwal Jadhao
To be continued
The story of Prajwal Jadhao
The story of Prajwal Jadhao
Culture & Lifestyle
Music

The story of Diljit Dosanjh

He recently made Jimmy Fallon perform bhangra with him. He is first Punjabi artist to rock Coachella. He is a global sensation redefining culture, and taking Punjabi songs to a global stage. This is the story of Diljit Dosanjh.
Publié le
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
The story of Prajwal Jadhao
À suivre
The story of Prajwal Jadhao

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