Bittu Tabahi: One Man’s Mission to Clean His River
While other boys his age picked up cricket bats, he picked up trash from the river. He didn’t think about money, health risks, or comfort, only one mission filled his mind. Meet Bittu Tabahi... the man cleaning a river, one handful at a time.
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Bittu Tabahi: One Man’s Mission to Clean His River
While other boys his age picked up cricket bats, he picked up trash from the river. He didn’t think about money, health risks, or comfort, only one mission filled his mind. Meet Bittu Tabahi... the man cleaning a river, one handful at a time.
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