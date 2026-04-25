Culture & Lifestyle
Social Media

Bittu Tabahi: One Man’s Mission to Clean His River

While other boys his age picked up cricket bats, he picked up trash from the river. He didn’t think about money, health risks, or comfort, only one mission filled his mind. Meet Bittu Tabahi... the man cleaning a river, one handful at a time.
Published on
25
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Cancer lost, the smile stayed
Cancer lost, the smile stayed
To be continued
Cancer lost, the smile stayed
Cancer lost, the smile stayed
Culture & Lifestyle
Social Media

Bittu Tabahi: One Man’s Mission to Clean His River

While other boys his age picked up cricket bats, he picked up trash from the river. He didn’t think about money, health risks, or comfort, only one mission filled his mind. Meet Bittu Tabahi... the man cleaning a river, one handful at a time.
Publié le
25
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Cancer lost, the smile stayed
À suivre
Cancer lost, the smile stayed

On the same topic

cancer-lost-the-smile-stayed
Cancer lost, the smile stayed
savita-pradhan-the-woman-who-refused-to-be-broken
Savita Pradhan: The Woman Who Refused to Be Broken
kanika-sharma-slams-trolls
Kanika Sharma slams trolls
a-pakistani-woman-spent-10-hours-at-mumbai-airport
A Pakistani woman spent 10 hours at Mumbai airport…
rs-50-chips-sold-for-rs-100-at-ipl
Rs. 50 chips sold for Rs. 100 at IPL
the-story-of-the-woman-who-attended-honey-singh-s-concert
The story of the woman who attended Honey Singh's concert

To learn more

No items found.