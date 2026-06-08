Hairy Meal

A restaurant in the UK has gone viral after alleging that a customer planted her own hair in a meal to secure a free replacement. CCTV footage shared by the restaurant appears to show the woman placing a strand of hair onto a partially eaten dish before complaining to staff. While the restaurant initially replaced the meal, it later reviewed the footage and publicly shared the clip. The establishment also alleged that other items were taken during the visit. The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising staff for their professionalism in handling the situation.