Rs. 50 chips sold for Rs. 100 at IPL
Chips for double the price at an Indian Premier League match are now sparking debate online. Some call it normal for big events, others say it’s unfair. Would you pay double for snacks at a stadium?
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Rs. 50 chips sold for Rs. 100 at IPL
Chips for double the price at an Indian Premier League match are now sparking debate online. Some call it normal for big events, others say it’s unfair. Would you pay double for snacks at a stadium?
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