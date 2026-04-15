Culture & Lifestyle
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Rs. 50 chips sold for Rs. 100 at IPL

Chips for double the price at an Indian Premier League match are now sparking debate online. Some call it normal for big events, others say it’s unfair. Would you pay double for snacks at a stadium?
Published on
15
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
The story of the woman who attended Honey Singh's concert
The story of the woman who attended Honey Singh's concert
To be continued
The story of the woman who attended Honey Singh's concert
The story of the woman who attended Honey Singh's concert
Culture & Lifestyle
Social Media

Rs. 50 chips sold for Rs. 100 at IPL

Chips for double the price at an Indian Premier League match are now sparking debate online. Some call it normal for big events, others say it’s unfair. Would you pay double for snacks at a stadium?
Publié le
15
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
The story of the woman who attended Honey Singh's concert
À suivre
The story of the woman who attended Honey Singh's concert

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