She was riding with Rs. 60,000 in cash. This is what happened next...
She was riding with Rs. 60,000 in cash, with no clue trouble was about to join the ride. Here’s what happened during this creator’s Bengaluru to Kerala journey. #elections2026 #stateelections #Keralaelections
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She was riding with Rs. 60,000 in cash. This is what happened next...
She was riding with Rs. 60,000 in cash, with no clue trouble was about to join the ride. Here’s what happened during this creator’s Bengaluru to Kerala journey. #elections2026 #stateelections #Keralaelections
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