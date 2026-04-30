They are trekking at the age of 70
They didn’t stop at 70. Driven by their love for trekking, these sisters are still exploring the world. From meeting content creator Jini Jhala on the way to Kedarnath to chasing new challenges, they just want to keep going.
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They are trekking at the age of 70
They didn’t stop at 70. Driven by their love for trekking, these sisters are still exploring the world. From meeting content creator Jini Jhala on the way to Kedarnath to chasing new challenges, they just want to keep going.
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