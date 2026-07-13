Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit
"My words cut deeper than bullets." Sunita Ahuja's journey on Lock Upp came to an early end after her exit over health concerns. After leaving the show, she spoke to the media about her experience and addressed several topics surrounding her time inside the house.
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Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit
"My words cut deeper than bullets." Sunita Ahuja's journey on Lock Upp came to an early end after her exit over health concerns. After leaving the show, she spoke to the media about her experience and addressed several topics surrounding her time inside the house.
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