Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit

"My words cut deeper than bullets." Sunita Ahuja's journey on Lock Upp came to an early end after her exit over health concerns. After leaving the show, she spoke to the media about her experience and addressed several topics surrounding her time inside the house.
Published on
13
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Akanksha Chamola on stereotypes around women's sexuality
Akanksha Chamola on stereotypes around women's sexuality
To be continued
Akanksha Chamola on stereotypes around women's sexuality
Akanksha Chamola on stereotypes around women's sexuality
Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

Sunita Ahuja on Lock Upp Exit

"My words cut deeper than bullets." Sunita Ahuja's journey on Lock Upp came to an early end after her exit over health concerns. After leaving the show, she spoke to the media about her experience and addressed several topics surrounding her time inside the house.
Publié le
13
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Akanksha Chamola on stereotypes around women's sexuality
À suivre
Akanksha Chamola on stereotypes around women's sexuality

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