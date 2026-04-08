India
Justice

Despite being filmed, a man did not stop making obscene gestures at a woman on a train

A harassment incident caught on camera, renewed questions around safety of women in public spaces, with several people sharing similar experiences online.
Published on
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
A Colombian military plane carrying over 120 people crashed, claiming at least 66 lives.
A Colombian military plane carrying over 120 people crashed, claiming at least 66 lives.
To be continued
A Colombian military plane carrying over 120 people crashed, claiming at least 66 lives.
A Colombian military plane carrying over 120 people crashed, claiming at least 66 lives.
India
Justice

Despite being filmed, a man did not stop making obscene gestures at a woman on a train

A harassment incident caught on camera, renewed questions around safety of women in public spaces, with several people sharing similar experiences online.
Publié le
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
A Colombian military plane carrying over 120 people crashed, claiming at least 66 lives.
À suivre
A Colombian military plane carrying over 120 people crashed, claiming at least 66 lives.

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