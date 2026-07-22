Indian-Origin Doctor Advait Deshmukh Jailed In US For Secret Hospital Restroom Recordings

Indian-origin doctor Advait Deshmukh was sentenced to six months in jail in the US for secretly recording women in a hospital restroom.

An Indian-origin doctor in the US, Advait Deshmukh, has been sentenced to six months in jail for secretly recording women inside a hospital restroom. Deshmukh, a former third-year urology resident at the University of Toledo, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years and serve three years of probation. Investigators recovered 82 images recorded between February and May 2025 and identified six women. Officials said there could have been additional victims. The case came to light after a hospital employee found Deshmukh’s phone hidden inside a box in a restroom in June 2025. Deshmukh later pleaded guilty to seven voyeurism charges and one charge related to attempted evidence tampering.