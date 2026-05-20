India
Justice

With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.

Garlands. Cheers. A celebratory convoy. But the man at the centre of it all is an accused out on bail in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.
Published on
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Inside The Sathankulam Custodial Deaths Case | What Is A “Rarest of Rare” Case?
Inside The Sathankulam Custodial Deaths Case | What Is A “Rarest of Rare” Case?
To be continued
Inside The Sathankulam Custodial Deaths Case | What Is A “Rarest of Rare” Case?
Inside The Sathankulam Custodial Deaths Case | What Is A “Rarest of Rare” Case?
India
Justice

With garlands and firecrackers, a rape accused out on bail was welcomed in a heroic way in Uttar Pradesh.

Garlands. Cheers. A celebratory convoy. But the man at the centre of it all is an accused out on bail in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.
Publié le
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Inside The Sathankulam Custodial Deaths Case | What Is A “Rarest of Rare” Case?
À suivre
Inside The Sathankulam Custodial Deaths Case | What Is A “Rarest of Rare” Case?

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