India
Politics

Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?

Back in 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns in Parliament over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in NEET, calling it a “systemic failure” that was destroying students’ futures. Cut to 2026, after fresh paper leak allegations, the NEET-UG exam has been cancelled yet again, impacting over 22 lakh aspirants across the country. Was this a warning that went unheard?
Published on
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
BJP Leader claims his video was digitally manipulated using AI
BJP Leader claims his video was digitally manipulated using AI
To be continued
BJP Leader claims his video was digitally manipulated using AI
BJP Leader claims his video was digitally manipulated using AI
India
Politics

Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?

Back in 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns in Parliament over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in NEET, calling it a “systemic failure” that was destroying students’ futures. Cut to 2026, after fresh paper leak allegations, the NEET-UG exam has been cancelled yet again, impacting over 22 lakh aspirants across the country. Was this a warning that went unheard?
Publié le
15
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
BJP Leader claims his video was digitally manipulated using AI
À suivre
BJP Leader claims his video was digitally manipulated using AI

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