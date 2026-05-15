Did Rahul Gandhi's 2024 NEET Warning Come True?

Back in 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns in Parliament over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in NEET, calling it a “systemic failure” that was destroying students’ futures. Cut to 2026, after fresh paper leak allegations, the NEET-UG exam has been cancelled yet again, impacting over 22 lakh aspirants across the country. Was this a warning that went unheard?