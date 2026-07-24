India
Politics

Kharge vs. Nadda on the Education Minister's resignation

On 23 July, the fourth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Opposition said in the Rajya Sabha that they'd only discuss anything with the Centre after the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Published on
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What does CJP think of PM Modi's late-night message on paper leaks?
What does CJP think of PM Modi's late-night message on paper leaks?
To be continued
What does CJP think of PM Modi's late-night message on paper leaks?
What does CJP think of PM Modi's late-night message on paper leaks?
India
Politics

Kharge vs. Nadda on the Education Minister's resignation

On 23 July, the fourth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Opposition said in the Rajya Sabha that they'd only discuss anything with the Centre after the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Publié le
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
What does CJP think of PM Modi's late-night message on paper leaks?
À suivre
What does CJP think of PM Modi's late-night message on paper leaks?

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