Kharge vs. Nadda on the Education Minister's resignation
On 23 July, the fourth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Opposition said in the Rajya Sabha that they'd only discuss anything with the Centre after the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
/
/
Kharge vs. Nadda on the Education Minister's resignation
On 23 July, the fourth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, the Opposition said in the Rajya Sabha that they'd only discuss anything with the Centre after the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.