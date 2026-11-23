The Indian Youth Congress has accused Meta of restricting opposition voices after workers entered the company’s Hyderabad office to protest the suspension of social media accounts belonging to party leaders. The protest took place on 20 November 2026 and was led by Telangana Youth Congress president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy. The workers alleged that Meta had restricted the Instagram accounts of Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma to silence criticism of the BJP. Videos of the incident showed protesters moving through the office premises and flowerpots being damaged. Police took around 20 protesters into preventive custody. They were later released on bail. The Youth Congress accused Meta of acting at the BJP’s behest and demanded that the restrictions be lifted. On 21 November, the party issued the company a seven-day ultimatum, seeking details of accounts restricted on government orders and the restoration of affected accounts and posts. Meta has said it restricts content to comply with local laws. Reuters reported that two accounts were restored after Friday’s protests, while the party warned of further action if its demands were not met. The BJP condemned the incident. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called the Congress a “party of goons” and accused its workers of vandalising Meta’s office. The protest has brought the dispute between the Congress and Meta into focus, with the party alleging political censorship and the BJP criticising the conduct of the protesters.