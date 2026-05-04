Raghav Chadha 2.0: Engineering a political legacy.

His rise within the Aam Aadmi Party was meteoric. He transitioned from a behind-the-scenes strategist to one of the key faces of the party's national ambitions. As one of the youngest Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, he gained significant popularity among Millennials and Gen Z but faced accusations of shifting his political agenda. His latest move to the BJP was a calculated blow to Arvind Kejriwal’s core leadership. Now, his attempt to rebrand his image will be a high-stakes tightrope walk.