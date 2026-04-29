India
Politics

Indian Student Questioned Vivek Ramaswamy’s Stance on Anti-Hindu Sentiments in America

An Indian-origin student, Aaryan Pathak, questioned Vivek Ramaswamy, about the rise in anti-Hindu hate in the United States and asked for his stance on it.
Published on
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
AAP crisis: Raghav Chadha and 6 MPs quit party. AAP alleges "Operation Lotus in Punjab."
AAP crisis: Raghav Chadha and 6 MPs quit party. AAP alleges "Operation Lotus in Punjab."
To be continued
AAP crisis: Raghav Chadha and 6 MPs quit party. AAP alleges "Operation Lotus in Punjab."
AAP crisis: Raghav Chadha and 6 MPs quit party. AAP alleges "Operation Lotus in Punjab."
India
Politics

Indian Student Questioned Vivek Ramaswamy’s Stance on Anti-Hindu Sentiments in America

An Indian-origin student, Aaryan Pathak, questioned Vivek Ramaswamy, about the rise in anti-Hindu hate in the United States and asked for his stance on it.
Publié le
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
AAP crisis: Raghav Chadha and 6 MPs quit party. AAP alleges "Operation Lotus in Punjab."
À suivre
AAP crisis: Raghav Chadha and 6 MPs quit party. AAP alleges "Operation Lotus in Punjab."

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