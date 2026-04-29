Indian Student Questioned Vivek Ramaswamy’s Stance on Anti-Hindu Sentiments in America
An Indian-origin student, Aaryan Pathak, questioned Vivek Ramaswamy, about the rise in anti-Hindu hate in the United States and asked for his stance on it.
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Indian Student Questioned Vivek Ramaswamy’s Stance on Anti-Hindu Sentiments in America
An Indian-origin student, Aaryan Pathak, questioned Vivek Ramaswamy, about the rise in anti-Hindu hate in the United States and asked for his stance on it.
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