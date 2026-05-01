India
Politics

“Why are we at war with Iran?” | Lawmakers Question US Defence Secretary

For the first time since the US launched its war on Iran, the lawmakers questioned Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. On 29 April 2026, during the House Armed Services Committee session on the defense budget for 2027, he came under fire over questions mounting over the conflict’s cost, strategy and intent.
Published on
01
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Zohran Mamdani has a message for King Charles.
Zohran Mamdani has a message for King Charles.
To be continued
Zohran Mamdani has a message for King Charles.
Zohran Mamdani has a message for King Charles.
India
Politics

“Why are we at war with Iran?” | Lawmakers Question US Defence Secretary

For the first time since the US launched its war on Iran, the lawmakers questioned Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. On 29 April 2026, during the House Armed Services Committee session on the defense budget for 2027, he came under fire over questions mounting over the conflict’s cost, strategy and intent.
Publié le
01
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Zohran Mamdani has a message for King Charles.
À suivre
Zohran Mamdani has a message for King Charles.

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