“Why are we at war with Iran?” | Lawmakers Question US Defence Secretary
For the first time since the US launched its war on Iran, the lawmakers questioned Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. On 29 April 2026, during the House Armed Services Committee session on the defense budget for 2027, he came under fire over questions mounting over the conflict’s cost, strategy and intent.
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“Why are we at war with Iran?” | Lawmakers Question US Defence Secretary
For the first time since the US launched its war on Iran, the lawmakers questioned Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. On 29 April 2026, during the House Armed Services Committee session on the defense budget for 2027, he came under fire over questions mounting over the conflict’s cost, strategy and intent.
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