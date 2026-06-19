India
Politics

TRUMP SAYS MODI'S AN ANGEL

Why did Trump call PM Modi both an "angel" and a "killer"?
Published on
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
When the G7 cameras kept rolling...
When the G7 cameras kept rolling...
To be continued
When the G7 cameras kept rolling...
When the G7 cameras kept rolling...
India
Politics

TRUMP SAYS MODI'S AN ANGEL

Why did Trump call PM Modi both an "angel" and a "killer"?
Publié le
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
When the G7 cameras kept rolling...
À suivre
When the G7 cameras kept rolling...

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