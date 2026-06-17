India
Politics

Moments that stood out at the G7 Summit in France

Inside the G7: What cameras caught between sessions
Published on
17
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France
To be continued
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France
India
Politics

Moments that stood out at the G7 Summit in France

Inside the G7: What cameras caught between sessions
Publié le
17
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France
À suivre
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France

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