2026-06-17 15:30
India
Politics
Moments that stood out at the G7 Summit in France
Inside the G7: What cameras caught between sessions
Published on
17
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France
To be continued
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France
India
Politics
Moments that stood out at the G7 Summit in France
Inside the G7: What cameras caught between sessions
Publié le
17
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France
À suivre
PM Modi and Donald Trump shake hands in France
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