"Who are you threatening?" Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut amid party split rumours.
Split rumours intensified after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skipped a mandatory meeting amid speculation that they could join the Eknath Shinde-led faction.
/
/
"Who are you threatening?" Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut amid party split rumours.
Split rumours intensified after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skipped a mandatory meeting amid speculation that they could join the Eknath Shinde-led faction.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.