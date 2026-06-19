India
Politics

"Who are you threatening?" Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut amid party split rumours.

Split rumours intensified after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skipped a mandatory meeting amid speculation that they could join the Eknath Shinde-led faction.
Published on
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Congress’ Priyank Kharge questions RSS’ legal status
Congress’ Priyank Kharge questions RSS’ legal status
To be continued
Congress’ Priyank Kharge questions RSS’ legal status
Congress’ Priyank Kharge questions RSS’ legal status
India
Politics

"Who are you threatening?" Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut amid party split rumours.

Split rumours intensified after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs skipped a mandatory meeting amid speculation that they could join the Eknath Shinde-led faction.
Publié le
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Congress’ Priyank Kharge questions RSS’ legal status
À suivre
Congress’ Priyank Kharge questions RSS’ legal status

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