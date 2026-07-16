India
Society

24 Villages, 7,000 Families Displaced: Why Farmers are Desperate to Stop the Ken-Betwa Project

Why are villagers in Madhya Pradesh ready to die over India's first river-linking project? The Ken-Betwa river linking project sparked protests over concerns that it would displace thousands of families, submerge villages and forests, and that rehabilitation and compensation had been inadequate. In this video, we look at what the project is, why it is controversial, and what the protesters are demanding.
Published on
16
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
To be continued
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
India
Society

24 Villages, 7,000 Families Displaced: Why Farmers are Desperate to Stop the Ken-Betwa Project

Why are villagers in Madhya Pradesh ready to die over India's first river-linking project? The Ken-Betwa river linking project sparked protests over concerns that it would displace thousands of families, submerge villages and forests, and that rehabilitation and compensation had been inadequate. In this video, we look at what the project is, why it is controversial, and what the protesters are demanding.
Publié le
16
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
À suivre
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider

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