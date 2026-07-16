Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
A 45-year-old anaesthetist was found dead inside his Dharwad apartment, while his eight-year-old son suffered multiple stab injuries and is undergoing treatment. Police have detained the doctor's wife, who was found inside the flat. Investigators are probing the sequence of events and the motive behind the attack.
/
/
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
A 45-year-old anaesthetist was found dead inside his Dharwad apartment, while his eight-year-old son suffered multiple stab injuries and is undergoing treatment. Police have detained the doctor's wife, who was found inside the flat. Investigators are probing the sequence of events and the motive behind the attack.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.