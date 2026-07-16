India
Society

Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained

A 45-year-old anaesthetist was found dead inside his Dharwad apartment, while his eight-year-old son suffered multiple stab injuries and is undergoing treatment. Police have detained the doctor's wife, who was found inside the flat. Investigators are probing the sequence of events and the motive behind the attack.
Published on
16
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
To be continued
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
India
Society

Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained

A 45-year-old anaesthetist was found dead inside his Dharwad apartment, while his eight-year-old son suffered multiple stab injuries and is undergoing treatment. Police have detained the doctor's wife, who was found inside the flat. Investigators are probing the sequence of events and the motive behind the attack.
Publié le
16
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
À suivre
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider

On the same topic

road-accident-in-chattisgarh-s-bilaspur-kills-minor-scooter-rider
Road accident in Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur kills minor scooter rider
24-villages-7-000-families-displaced-why-farmers-are-desperate-to-stop-the-ken-betwa-project
24 Villages, 7,000 Families Displaced: Why Farmers are Desperate to Stop the Ken-Betwa Project
crowd-rush-at-the-jagannath-rath-yatra
Crowd rush at the Jagannath Rath Yatra
dustbin-was-right-there-he-still-chose-to-litter
Dustbin Was Right There. He Still Chose to Litter
ev-caused-fire-incidents
EV caused fire incidents
sonam-wangchuk-finally-speaks-on-his-hunger-strike
Sonam Wangchuk finally speaks on his hunger strike

To learn more

No items found.