Dustbin Was Right There. He Still Chose to Litter
Dustbins were in sight at one of the railway stations…yet a man chose to ignore it. These incidents reignited the conversation around civic sense and responsibility in shared public spaces.
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Dustbin Was Right There. He Still Chose to Litter
Dustbins were in sight at one of the railway stations…yet a man chose to ignore it. These incidents reignited the conversation around civic sense and responsibility in shared public spaces.
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