India
Society

Dustbin Was Right There. He Still Chose to Litter

Dustbins were in sight at one of the railway stations…yet a man chose to ignore it. These incidents reignited the conversation around civic sense and responsibility in shared public spaces.
Published on
16
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
To be continued
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
India
Society

Dustbin Was Right There. He Still Chose to Litter

Dustbins were in sight at one of the railway stations…yet a man chose to ignore it. These incidents reignited the conversation around civic sense and responsibility in shared public spaces.
Publié le
16
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained
À suivre
Karnataka Doctor Found Dead At Home, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed; Wife Detained

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