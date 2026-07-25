India
Society

Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with Typhoid

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he had been diagnosed with typhoid and was receiving IV drips for his ongoing treatment.
Published on
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?
Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?
To be continued
Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?
Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been diagnosed with typhoid while leading the campaign linked to the NEET paper leak protests. Dipke said he was undergoing treatment and receiving regular intravenous (IV) drips every morning. He shared an update on his health while thanking CJP supporters for maintaining peace during protests across the country. Earlier, CJP had said that talks with the Centre would not take place unless Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The group has been demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak issue. Despite his health condition, Dipke continued to share updates related to the protest movement and its activities. CJP has been organising demonstrations demanding action over the alleged irregularities linked to the examination process.
India
Society

Abhijeet Dipke diagnosed with Typhoid

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he had been diagnosed with typhoid and was receiving IV drips for his ongoing treatment.
Publié le
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?
À suivre
Who are the people working at the Jantar Mantar protest?
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been diagnosed with typhoid while leading the campaign linked to the NEET paper leak protests. Dipke said he was undergoing treatment and receiving regular intravenous (IV) drips every morning. He shared an update on his health while thanking CJP supporters for maintaining peace during protests across the country. Earlier, CJP had said that talks with the Centre would not take place unless Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The group has been demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak issue. Despite his health condition, Dipke continued to share updates related to the protest movement and its activities. CJP has been organising demonstrations demanding action over the alleged irregularities linked to the examination process.

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