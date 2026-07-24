India
Society

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke?

From creating political meme campaigns to studying public relations in the US, Abhijeet Dipke has become the face of the Cockroach Janta Party, a movement that grew from a satirical post into a nationwide youth protest. Here's a look at the man behind the movement.
Published on
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rumour sparks brief stampede-like situation at Jantar Mantar
Rumour sparks brief stampede-like situation at Jantar Mantar
To be continued
Rumour sparks brief stampede-like situation at Jantar Mantar
Rumour sparks brief stampede-like situation at Jantar Mantar
India
Society

Who Is Abhijeet Dipke?

From creating political meme campaigns to studying public relations in the US, Abhijeet Dipke has become the face of the Cockroach Janta Party, a movement that grew from a satirical post into a nationwide youth protest. Here's a look at the man behind the movement.
Publié le
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Rumour sparks brief stampede-like situation at Jantar Mantar
À suivre
Rumour sparks brief stampede-like situation at Jantar Mantar

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