Who Is Abhijeet Dipke?
From creating political meme campaigns to studying public relations in the US, Abhijeet Dipke has become the face of the Cockroach Janta Party, a movement that grew from a satirical post into a nationwide youth protest. Here's a look at the man behind the movement.
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Who Is Abhijeet Dipke?
From creating political meme campaigns to studying public relations in the US, Abhijeet Dipke has become the face of the Cockroach Janta Party, a movement that grew from a satirical post into a nationwide youth protest. Here's a look at the man behind the movement.
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