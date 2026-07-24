Why Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast without Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will continue even after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, maintaining that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign before the agitation is called off. Wangchuk ended his indefinite fast on 24 July after receiving written assurances from the Union government on issues related to the alleged NEET paper leak and proposed reforms to India's competitive examination system. However, CJP leaders said the protest would continue because their principal demand has not been met. CJP Says Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Remains The Main Demand Speaking to reporters, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Wangchuk's decision to end his fast but said the movement was far from over. "Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke said. He also insisted that any further discussions with the Union government should take place at a neutral venue. "Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he added. CJP Says Government Accepted Two Conditions CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka said discussions with the Centre were continuing and confirmed that party leaders were scheduled to meet Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expected to attend. According to Ranka, Wangchuk agreed to end his hunger strike after the government accepted two key conditions raised by the protesters: No legal action would be taken against protesters. Compensation would be provided to those affected. He said details of the compensation mechanism were yet to be announced. Despite these assurances, Ranka reiterated that the protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Pradhan stepped down. CJP References PM Modi's Statement On NEET Paper Leak Ranka also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks promising strict action against those responsible for alleged examination paper leaks. He argued that removing the Education Minister would be the strongest signal that the government was serious about addressing the concerns of students. CJP spokesperson Deepak Balyan similarly said assurances regarding fast-track courts and future legal reforms were not sufficient to end the agitation. Why Did Sonam Wangchuk End His Hunger Strike? Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after receiving written assurances from the Union government regarding the alleged NEET paper leak and reforms to India's examination system. The government has indicated that it is considering additional measures, including stricter punishment for examination-related offences and proposals for fast-track courts to deal with such cases. Will The Protest Continue? Yes. Despite Wangchuk ending his hunger strike, CJP has confirmed that its sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar will continue. Party leaders say they will not withdraw the agitation until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, calling it the movement's central demand.