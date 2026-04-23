Barely Surviving After the Pahalgam Horror: A Pony Rider Rescuer’s Story | The Harsh Reality

“That horrifying sight still haunts me, I’d have gone into depression.” From rescuing people during the Pahalgam attack on 22 April 2025 to now struggling to survive, this pony rider’s life has turned upside down. He was among the first people the police reached out to after gunfire broke out. Along with other pony riders, he rushed in to rescue the injured. But since that day, he hasn’t returned to Baisaran Valley, as the sight of 26 bodies still haunts him in his sleep. He said he once believed his children would have a brighter future, that they wouldn’t have to do what he does. Today, he struggles to even afford their tuition. This is his story.