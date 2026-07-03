India
Society

E-rickshaw son's appeal

After the apps were allegedly misused by individuals to remotely stop e-rickshaws, the Centre ordered their removal. An e-rickshaw driver's son revealed the toll the remote-locking scam has taken on his father and many others...
Published on
03
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
To be continued
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
India
Society

E-rickshaw son's appeal

After the apps were allegedly misused by individuals to remotely stop e-rickshaws, the Centre ordered their removal. An e-rickshaw driver's son revealed the toll the remote-locking scam has taken on his father and many others...
Publié le
03
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in
À suivre
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caves in

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