India
Society

Sarthak Mattoo hit-and-run: Parents make an emotional appeal to authorities

Sarthak Mattoo, a 34-year-old event manager was killed in a hit-and-run accident on 25 June 2026. His parents have recorded an emotional message and appealed to the authorities for justice.
Published on
03
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
LPG Explosion in UP
LPG Explosion in UP
To be continued
LPG Explosion in UP
LPG Explosion in UP
India
Society

Sarthak Mattoo hit-and-run: Parents make an emotional appeal to authorities

Sarthak Mattoo, a 34-year-old event manager was killed in a hit-and-run accident on 25 June 2026. His parents have recorded an emotional message and appealed to the authorities for justice.
Publié le
03
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
LPG Explosion in UP
À suivre
LPG Explosion in UP

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