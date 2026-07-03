Sarthak Mattoo hit-and-run: Parents make an emotional appeal to authorities
Sarthak Mattoo, a 34-year-old event manager was killed in a hit-and-run accident on 25 June 2026. His parents have recorded an emotional message and appealed to the authorities for justice.
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Sarthak Mattoo hit-and-run: Parents make an emotional appeal to authorities
Sarthak Mattoo, a 34-year-old event manager was killed in a hit-and-run accident on 25 June 2026. His parents have recorded an emotional message and appealed to the authorities for justice.
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